Not Anushka Shetty but this powerhouse performer was the first choice for 'Nishabdham'?

There's no denying the fact that Anushka Shetty is one of the biggest and popular stars in the Telugu film industry. The powerhouse performer enjoys a strong fan following due to her striking screen presence and impressive selection of roles. 'Devasena' will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited Nishabdham and this has created a great deal of buzz among fans. The film has piqued curiosity with its eerie trailer, which suggests things are heading in the right direction.

According to a report carried by Tollywood.Net, the 'Lady Superstar' was not the first choice for the thriller as the makers initially planned to cast Taapsee Pannu in the lead. Producer Kona Venkat reportedly had a few discussions with the Ghazi star regarding the same but things kept getting delayed. The team eventually approached Anushka, who gave the nod to it.

Nishabdham, directed by Hemanth Madhukar, revolves around what happens when a mute woman is dragged into a murder investigation.

It features the Vedam actress in a new avatar that has grabbed a fair deal of attention. It has a strong cast that includes R Madhavan, Richard Madsen, Subbaraju of Geetha Govindam fame, Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey and Anjali.

The film, which has been shot simultaneously in Tamil as Silence, is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on October 2. It was initially supposed to release in theatres but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Coming back to Anushka, she is likely to team up with director P Mahesh for a movie once Nishabdham has its digital premiere. One is likely to get clarity on this in the coming days. The buzz is that she was recently offered a key role in a web series but she refused to take it up for reasons best known to her.