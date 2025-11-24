<p>It was a strange coincidence: as Dharmendra breathed his last, the veteran actor’s first look as his character from his upcoming film, <em>Ikkis</em>, was unveiled by the makers on Monday morning. The film stars Agastya Nanda with Dharmendra playing his father. </p><p><em>Ikkis</em> is set to release on December 25, 2025.</p>.RIP Dharmendra | 'Great loss to Indian cinema,' PM Modi, President Murmu express grief.<p>Incidentally, Agastya is the grandson of Dharmendra’s contemporary and co-star Amitabh Bachchan.</p><p>Agastya is the son of Bachchan’s daughter, Shweta, and businessman Nikkhil Nanda.</p><p>“Fathers raise sons. Legends raise nations. Dharmendra ji, an emotional powerhouse as the father of a 21-year-old immortal soldier. One timeless legend brings us the story of another,” Maddock Films said in the poster release announcement. </p><p>The war drama is inspired by the true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient at the age of 21 for his exemplary courage during the 1971 India-Pakistan War. </p><p>The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Maddock Films.</p>