One needs to unlearn anchoring to act, you are constantly a student: Cyrus Sahukar

Cyrus Sahukar, a popular name in the entertainment industry, says that acting and anchoring are two completely unrelated fields and it is important to 'unlearn' one to do the other. He added that he is more comfortable with hosting shows than acting.



"I feel that one can be a host only if he unlearns acting, which requires one to play a character. The reverse is also true. You are constantly a student. That said, being a host comes more naturally to me as I have done more of it," he told DH

Cyrus, who was born in Indore in 1980, began his career as a host at the age of 16 with the Punjabi show Radio Rampage. He got a major break when he won MTV VJ Hunt, an achievement that opened new avenues for him. He consolidated his standing in the TV industry with the spoof-fest MTV Fully Faltoo.

It was, however, his portrayal of Piddhu The Great and his work on Semi Girebaal, a spoof of Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, that established him as a force to be reckoned with. He also served as the host for shows like Sab Khelo Sab Jeeto, Elevator Pitch and Hole in the Wall

Cyrus eventually made his presence felt in the film industry when he essayed a supporting role in the 2006 release Rang De Basanti. He soon bagged a role in Sonam Kapoor's Aisha, one of the biggest films of his career. The OTT revolution further opened new avenues for him as he bagged the lead role in the web series Mind the Malhotras, which clicked with the target audience. His film Kadakh too got decent patronage on OTT.

Cyrus hopes to score digital success with his upcoming show Potluck, which he describes as a celebration of the 'relatable moments of life'. The actor says he enjoyed shooting for the series mainly because of the family aspects that are an integral part of its narrative.

"It was quite a memorable experience. I enjoyed the family scenes the most," said Cyrus.



The show revolves around what happens when an ageing patriarch fakes an illness to spend time with his family. The story explores the differences between his sons in a humorous manner. It has been directed by Rajshree Ojha, who previously directed Chaurahen and Aisha, and will stream on SonyLiv from September 10.