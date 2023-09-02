One Piece: A mixed bag with a lot of potential

Netflix and anime have had a very rough relationship, with multiple failures like Death Note, The Fullmetal Alchemist series, and the very recent Cowboy Bebop. So when a live-action adaptation of the highest-selling manga of all time, One Piece, was announced, people were sceptical. The fantastical and absurdity of the series is not easy to translate into real life.
The series follows the adventures of Monkey D Luffy, the protagonist and Coby, a cabin boy. The show has taken the liberty of deviating from the source material, mainly by giving lots of screen time to Coby and Garp of the Marines. This lets us explore the marines in detail.
The plot traces the journey of the Straw Hats from Luffy’s childhood to the end of Arlong Park. This does not hinder the pace of the show, given the number of arcs and the numerous characters they have to establish. The pacing suffers in the last two episodes, which feel hurried.
While some sets like the Baratie, Kaya’s Castle and Buggy’s Circus in Orange town are magnificently crafted, Arlong Park, the most important location in the climax, seems like a cheap afterthought.
The battles in the first half, especially those including Zoro, are fluid and gracefully choreographed, but the show loses its fluid action towards the climax, with the fights feeling cluttered due to the multiple fighting styles and number of people. The saving grace is the BGM, which takes the action and drama to new heights. The cinematography is a hit and miss. Bold creative choices like low-angle closeups and manganese shots are poorly executed. Luffy’s rubber nature and attacks are not very polished.
The core cast of Luffy, Nami, Zoro, Ussop, and Sanji are done justice in all aspects but the dialogues, with Emily Rudd’s Nami standing out as the best performer. The series can qualify as one of the better, if not the best live-action anime adaptations, which is not necessarily a high bar to reach.