One Piece: A mixed bag with a lot of potential

The battles in the first half, especially those including Zoro, are fluid and gracefully choreographed, but the show loses its fluid action towards the climax, with the fights feeling cluttered due to the multiple fighting styles and number of people. The saving grace is the BGM, which takes the action and drama to new heights. The cinematography is a hit and miss. Bold creative choices like low-angle closeups and manganese shots are poorly executed. Luffy’s rubber nature and attacks are not very polished.