<p>Shahid Kapoor made a grand entry into 2026 with the long-awaited first look of his next film <em>O'Romeo</em>. The makers, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, took to social media and dropped the first poster and wrote, "<em>O’Romeo ki khushboo udegi iss Valentine’s"</em>.<br><br>Catch a peek into the world of #ORomeo - Out Tomorrow!<br><br>#SajidNadiadwala presents<br>A @vishalrbhardwaj film<br><br>Releasing in cinemas 13th Feb 2026." </p>.<p>Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in <em>Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya</em>, is almost unrecognizable in the poster. His intense gaze and edgy aura hint at a darker twist on the classic Romeo story.</p><p>With his intense, blood-soaked appearance in the first look, Shahid teases a character that is both dark and fierce, promising a blend of depth and drama and passion in <em>O'Romeo</em>.</p><p>Directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, the film features a star-studded ensemble cast, including Triptii Dimri, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani and others. The movie is touted to give the audience a unique cinematic experience.</p><p>Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, <em>O’Romeo</em> is scheduled to release in Valentine’s Week on February 13, 2026.</p>