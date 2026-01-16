<p>The much-awaited teaser of actors Dheeren Rajkumar and Amrita Prem's crime drama 'Pabbar' has been unveiled, taking audiences on a gripping ride. Directed by Sandeep Sunkad, the movie blends adventure with high-stakes crime elements, taking its story from Madikeri to Himachal Pradesh. </p><p> The official teaser was released by the makers, Geetha Shivarajkumar, under the banner Geetha Pictures.</p><p>On the eve of Makar Sankranti, the makers took to their social media accounts and shared the teaser. On Instagram, the makers wrote, "Stare..Storm..Silence…#CharacterIntro OUT NOW Happy Makara Sankranti festival to all (sic)."</p>.<p>The teaser introduces a masked young man in black, his expression hidden as he walks alone through a funeral, passing by silent onlookers. A voice speaks beside him, but he doesn’t engage. His identity and purpose are left deliberately unclear—whether he’s a relative, a friend, or someone who has come too late remains unknown. </p>.'Tu Yaa Main' Teaser: Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav spark a Valentine’s Day thriller.<p>The scene thrives on this ambiguity, creating a sense of tension and mystery that invites the audience to fill in the blanks. </p><p>When Dheeren lifts his mask for a child, a deeper connection is revealed, softening his hardened exterior. Though his role as a Pabbar cop is established, the narrative prioritises his mental burden over police procedure. The teaser swaps action for atmosphere, framing his journey as a spiritual and emotional reckoning born from grief. </p><p>The movie features a star-studded cast with the names including Ramakrishna, Achyuth Kumar and Gopalakrishna Deshpande. Bringing the story to life behind the scenes are music composer Mayur Ambekallu, cinematographer Vishwajit Rao and editor Sandeep Sunkad.</p>