Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Paramount makes hostile bid for Warner Bros. Discovery

Netflix announced an $83 billion deal to buy a big part of Warner Bros. Discovery on Friday, in an agreement approved by the boards of both companies.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 16:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 December 2025, 16:54 IST
Entertainment NewsWarner Bros.

Follow us on :

Follow Us