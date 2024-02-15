Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby part of Marvel Studios' 'The Fantastic Four'

The film also marks the entry of the superhero quartet — Pascal's Reed Richards (Mr Fantastic), Sue Storm (the Invisible Woman) to be played by Kirby, Johnny Storm/ the Human Torch to be essayed by Quinn, and Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, also known as the Thing — in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after 20th Century Fox's merger with The Walt Disney Company in 2019.