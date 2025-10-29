Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'People were missing me in loverboy image': Emraan Hashmi on viral cameo in 'Ba***ds of Bollywood

"This is the image that people used to love me for, they were missing it for a while and then they saw a little glimpse of it and it kind of just blew up. So yeah, it's fun," the actor said.
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 11:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2025, 11:13 IST
Entertainment NewsbollywoodNetflixTrendingEmraan Hashmi

Follow us on :

Follow Us