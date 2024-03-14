'Photo' movie review: A powerful indictment of lockdown mismanagement

The Covid 19 lockdowns created new perspectives of the world for many. Some got closer to their families — cooking, eating and watching movies together. Others saw their families being torn apart. Photo follows the story of a family devastated by the insensitive decisions taken by our political leaders.

Directed by debutant Utsav Gonwar, Photo is a political take on what migrant workers witnessed during the pandemic. Anecdotal accounts abound, but the government has maintained no records of citizens who died on the walk back to their villages and hometowns. The pandemic claimed about five lakh lives in India.

Durgya (Veeresh Gonwar), a schoolboy hailing from a village in north Karnataka, comes to Bengaluru where his father (Mahadev Hadapad) works as a daily-wage earner. He dreams of being photographed against the Vidhana Soudha. He is waiting impatiently for his father’s day off when his dream is rudely cut short by the announcement of a nationwide lockdown.