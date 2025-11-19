Menu
'Piplantri: A Tale of Eco-Feminism' to make its World premiere at IFFI 2025

Produced by Dr Garima Singh, the documentary is directed by Suraj Kumar and narrates the extraordinary transformation of the Piplantri Panchayat in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district.
Last Updated : 19 November 2025, 12:28 IST
Published 19 November 2025, 12:28 IST
