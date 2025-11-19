<p>The feature-length documentary “Piplantri: A Tale of Eco-Feminism” has been officially selected for its World Premiere in the Indian Panorama (Non-Feature) section at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa. The film will be screened on 24th November 2025.</p><p>Produced by Dr Garima Singh, the documentary is directed by Suraj Kumar and narrates the extraordinary transformation of the Piplantri Panchayat in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district. </p><p>Once dry, dusty and depleted by marble mining, the place has been transformed into a thriving green haven and a global model of environmental and gender harmony. This revolution is spearheaded by the visionary Padma Shri Shyam Sundar Paliwal, who previously served as the Sarpanch of Piplantri. He started this initiative in memory of his deceased daughter.</p>.<p>Shyam started planting 111 trees upon the birth of every girl child, and they were carefully nurtured by the villagers as they raised their daughters, beautifully symbolising the inherent bond between human life and nature.</p><p>Talking about the same, director Suraj Kumar says, “Piplantri is not just a documentary, it is a living example of how vision, empathy and community spirit can heal the planet. What moved me most was how the birth of every girl here becomes a celebration of life itself.”</p><p>Producer Dr Garima Singh said, “This film celebrates the women of Piplantri and their deep connection with nature. Their story embodies resilience and renewal. The selection at IFFI is an acknowledgement of the power of local stories to inspire global conversations.”</p><p><em>Piplantri: A Tale of Eco-Feminism</em> is produced under Johnsons-Suraj Films International (JSFI) and highlights India’s emerging voice in global ecological cinema. The movie will be screened at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on 24th November 2025.</p>