Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Virat Kohli break's Sachin's record, becomes fastest player to reach 28,000 runs across formats

37-year-old Kohli had come into the match with 27975 runs across formats in international cricket. Tendulkar scored 34357 runs from 782 innings, while Sangakkara made 28016 runs from 666 innings.
Last Updated : 11 January 2026, 14:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 January 2026, 14:35 IST
Sports NewsCricket newsVirat Kohli

Follow us on :

Follow Us