‘PonMagal Vandhal’ actress Jyothika says she would love to work with Amitabh Bachchan

Jyothika is beyond doubt one of the biggest and most popular names in Tamil cinema today. The actress, who began her second innings with the well-received 36 Vayadhinile, will next be seen in PonMagal Vandhal that is slated to directly release on Amazon Prime Video on May 29.

During a virtual roundtable interaction with the media, ‘Jo’ said that the team decided to skip a theatrical release due to the coronavirus pandemic and the fact that PonMagal is a small movie. She added that she is happy about the film releasing in around 200 countries via the streaming platform, which is a landmark for her. Jyothika, however, made it clear that a theatre is an 'emotion'; for an artiste as nothing can beat the experience of watching the audience appreciate a film.

Jyothika also spoke about entering Bollywood with Doli Saja Ke Rakhna and said that she did not get too many offers after the film flopped. The actress added that following the lacklustre response to the movie she ‘drifted to the South’ and the rest is history. The Jackpot star, however, indicated that she is open to acting in Hindi flicks if a good offer comes her way. She also said that she feels Amitabh Bachchan’s movies have good roles for women and expressed a desire to work with him.

Coming back to PonMagal Vandhal, it is a courtroom-thriller set in Ooty that features Jyothika in the role of a lawyer and touches upon the issue of child abuse. The cast includes seasoned actors Parthiban and K Bhagyaraj.

Jyothika’s last few releases namely Raatchasi and the Jeethu Joseph-directed Thambi did not live up to expectations, which makes PonMagal Vandhal a crucial affair for the powerhouse performer. It remains to be seen whether the film impresses the target audience

