Prabhas’s fantasy comedy loud and cringey

<p>In his latest offering, Prabhas plays Raju, a simple young man who lives with his grandmother, Gangamma (Zarina Wahab), an Alzheimer's patient. They live a quiet life until one day when Gangamma sends Raju to look for her husband, Kanakaraju (Sanjay Dutt), who has been missing for about 60 years. Raju’s quest for his grandfather takes him to Hyderabad, where he meets Bessie (Nidhhi Agerwal) and falls in love with her. He then meets Bhairavi (Malavika Mohanan), who falls in love with him and joins him in his quest, which leads them to a haunted mansion. It is revealed that Kanakaraju is not as innocent as Gangamma thinks he is, and he harbours some really dark secrets. </p>.<p>While the plot looks interesting, the narrative is all over the place. Director Maruthi tries to bring back pre-Baahubali Prabhas — who did romantic comedies like ‘Darling’, ‘Mr Perfect’ and ‘Mirchi’. However, it looks like he could not resist the temptation of grand sets, heavy VFX and a narrative driven by divine intervention. If only the audience could have been saved by some kind of intervention!</p>.The Raja Saab FDFS Review: Sankranti festivities sour as Prabhas’ horror-fantasy opens to ‘torturous’ comments.<p>I fail to understand the need for three heroines in the film — they hardly add anything to the narrative apart from song, dance and glamour. It is even more strange to watch Malavika climbing a hill in a chiffon saree! The haunted mansion is beautifully constructed. However, the jarring VFX makes everything, including the actors, look superficial. Billed as a fantasy horror comedy, ‘The Rajasaab’ is neither funny nor scary, only loud, cringe-worthy and silly. Neither are the songs entertaining nor the cinematography topnotch. Even Prabhas is not at his best. At three hours and nine minutes, this is a tedious watch.</p>