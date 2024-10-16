Prabhu Mundkur and Roshini Prakash's 'Murphy' set to charm audiences from October 18

<p>As <em>Murphy</em> gears up for its release this Friday, October 18, audiences can expect a mix of romance, fantasy, and time-driven storytelling. Directed by BSP Varma and produced by Somanna Talkies and VarnaSindhu Studios, the film stars Prabhu Mundkur, Roshini Prakash, Ila Veeramalla and Dattanna in key roles.</p><p>Prabhu, speaking about <em>Murphy</em>, says, “Imagine someone dear to you, who is no longer in your life, suddenly calls and addresses you just as they used to. The surge of emotions in that moment is what <em>Murphy</em> will bring to life.” The trailer and teaser have already struck a chord with film lovers, not just in Karnataka but far beyond.</p><p>The film has already garnered praise from industry insiders, with Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, Dhananjaya, Karthik Gowda, Pannaga Bharana, and Amrutha Iyengar lauding it after special trial screenings. The lead performances, emotional depth, stunning visuals, and music have all received unanimous appreciation from those who have seen the film.</p>.<p>While many film teams often say they felt like a family, for <em>Murphy</em>, this was truly the case, with both cast and crew members taking on multiple roles to make the film a reality. </p><p>Director BSP Varma and Prabhu Mundkur co-wrote the story. Sylvester Pradeep composed the original background score and teamed up with Arjun Janya, Rajat Hegde, and Keerthan Holla for the soundtrack. Adarsha R handled cinematography, MR Rajakrishnan managed sound design, and Sreejith Sarang worked as the colorist. The cast includes Ashwin Rao Pallakki, Mahantesh Hiremath, and Ram Manjjonath.</p>