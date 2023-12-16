'Priscilla' movie review: Nuanced story of Elvis as seen by wife Priscilla

The film succeeds in portraying Priscilla’s metamorphosis from a young fan girl fascinated by Elvis’ success to a mature woman who asserts herself while dealing with a turbulent marriage. It also strikes the right notes while depicting the frailties of stardom and how stars live in a parallel world bereft of reality. However, instead of painting Elvis in complete black, the makers are mature enough to depict him as a victim entrapped by the darker side of stardom. For the Indian audience, the tale is a reminder of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia — another star couple with a sizeable age difference, where the former’s superstardom eventually drove them apart. However, the audience may be right in asking for a more colourful picturisation than the family friendly scenes that turn quite boring, especially when Elvis’ career and their decade-and-a-half-long association had so much to offer.