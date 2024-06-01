Public institutes will be useless if they become elitist spaces, says Cannes winner Payal Kapadia

"We should ask ourselves this as well. Why can we not support more independent filmmakers?" she asked, while crediting the French Public funding system that helped her make the movie.

Kapadia's film is an Indo-French co-production between Petit Chaos from France and Chalk and Cheese Films from India. The other co-producers are Arte France Cinéma, Baldr Film, Another Birth, Les Films Fauves and Pulpa Film.

"In France, a small tax is levied on each and every ticket sale of a film as well as a tax levied on TV channels. From this the CNC fund is created that allows independent producers and directors to apply for funding."

She revealed that distributors and exhibitors can get funding to distribute films once they are complete.

Though she believes that charging audiences a tax would be "unfair", Kapadia batted for a tax on the profits made on "blockbuster films", saying that it will help in creating an independent film fund.

"If such a system was made in our country with an autonomous body to run the fund, it would only encourage more and more independent filmmaking. For a democracy to thrive, voices need to remain independent from big studios that are run by rich industrialists."

Kapadia praised the Kerala government for starting a similar kind of fund that "supports female filmmakers as well as filmmakers from under-represented castes".

"I think this is the need of the hour. I know that a lot of well-meaning individuals in the film industry have started their own production houses. But they only support filmmakers they know.

"There should be some autonomous system with representation that could give opportunities to filmmakers even if they know no one in the film industry," she added. Governments should only be involved as facilitators in the funding process, Kapadia said.

She also thanked people from the Kerala film industry, whose "many well established actors and producers" lent their support to All We Imagine As Light.

"In Kerala, even distributors and exhibitors are open to show more art house films. Audiences are open to watch different kinds of movies. We live in a country where we are lucky to have so many cinemas. We should accept that many different kinds of films can exist together."

As the election results are around the corner, Kapadia hopes that the new government will work towards a "more equal society where every individual has the right to our country's resources and that they are not limited to the hands of a few".

"The resources are also non material, like cultural capital, like education and access to the arts. As citizens of the country it is our responsibility to hold every government accountable for this," she said.