Radhika Apte expecting first child with Benedict Taylor

<p>New Delhi: Actor Radhika Apte is expecting her first child with husband Benedict Taylor.</p>.<p>The actor on Wednesday attended the screening of her upcoming film <em>Sister Midnight</em> at the 2024 BFI London Film Festival and was seen flaunting her baby bump in a black off-shoulder midi dress.</p>.<p>Apte, who has not officially announced her pregnancy, shared several pictures from red carpet and wrote in the caption, "<em>SISTER MIDNIGHT</em> UK Premier #lff2024 @britishfilminstitute @film4 @altitudefilmuk @deathpunkbaby @sfsordal @griffinpicsltd @wellingtonfilms." The actor, best known for starring in films such as <em>Badlapur, Phobia, Lust Stories, Andhadhun,</em> and <em>Vikram Vedha,</em> tied the knot with Taylor, a British violinist and composer, in 2012.</p>.<p>Her latest film <em>Sister Midnight</em> is described as a "dark physical comedy" with feminist undertones and impressive mashing of genres, according to official website of the London Film Festival.</p>.<p>"Uma, a disillusioned newlywed with zero domestic skills, lives in her husband's cramped one-room flat. Trapped in an unending domestic hell, she sets out to explore the city on her own, only to embrace fresh impulses and desires," read the film's official plotline.</p>.<p>It is directed by Karan Kandhari and also features Ashok Pathak and Chhaya Kadam in pivotal roles. </p>