Radhika Apte expecting first child with Benedict Taylor

The actor on Wednesday attended the screening of her upcoming film Sister Midnight at the 2024 BFI London Film Festival and was seen flaunting her baby bump in a black off-shoulder midi dress.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 08:22 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 08:22 IST
