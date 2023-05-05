Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to debut in theatres on August 10

Megastar Rajinikanth’s much-anticipated film Jailer will be released in theatres across the country on August 10, the makers have announced.
Sun Pictures shared the release date and teaser of the movie, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, on Twitter on Thursday.
"#Jailer is all set to hunt from August 10th" read the post.
Jailer also stars Mohanlal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff, Dr Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan in pivotal roles.
#Jailer is all set to hunt from August 10th💥
— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) May 4, 2023
Nelson has directed the film from his own script. The project marks his second collaboration with Sun Pictures post Vijay-starrer Beast.
Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film.
Rajinikanth was last seen in the 2021 film Annaatthe, which also featured Nayanthara, Khushbu and Keerthy Suresh.
