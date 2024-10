Rajinikanth’s 'Vettaiyan' smashes box office, crosses ₹240 crores globally

Featuring an all-star cast including Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan, the film stands out as one of the most star-packed releases of the year.