Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Rajnikanth and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Vettaiyan' to release on Prime Video on November 8

'Vettaiyan' will be available on the streamer in Tamil, with dubs in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.
PTI
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 08:20 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2024, 08:20 IST
Entertainment NewsAmitabh BachchanAmazon Prime VideoRajnikanth

Follow us on :

Follow Us