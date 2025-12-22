<p>Megastar Ram Charan is currently in the national capital, where he’s shooting for the Delhi schedule of his upcoming film <em>Peddi</em>. Despite the challenging air quality and odd weather, the actor was spotted filming some crucial scenes for Buchi Babu Sana’s direction. Over the weekend, he was seen shooting near two of Delhi’s most iconic landmarks, India Gate and the Parliament.</p><p>In recently surfaced visuals from the <em>Peddi</em>, Ram Charan was seen walking on the streets near Delhi’s iconic Rashtrapati Bhavan. The actor's rugged appearance suggests he is playing a starkly different character for this film directed by Buchi Babu Sana.</p><p>Fans of Ram Charan can’t stop raving about his intense new look, fueling excitement around his character in <em>Peddi</em>. The recently leaked images from the shoot have gone viral, with RC fans filling social media feeds with admiration for his rugged style.</p>.<p>These leaked visuals have further piqued curiosity and anticipation for the film as netizens feel Ram Charan’s character will be an entirely new avatar, making it even more exciting to see what he brings on the big screen.</p><p>Ever since its announcement video to its first-look posters and teaser glimpses, each announcement from <em>Peddi</em> has ignited debates and discussions across social media platforms. Its first single, <em>Chikiri Chikiri</em>, completely took over upon release, crossing a staggering 46 million views in just 24 hours and emerging as one of the most viewed and liked music tracks of the year.</p>.<p>Presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings under the banner Vriddhi Cinemas, <em>Peddi</em> is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar and Divyendu Sharma. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on March 27, 2026.</p>