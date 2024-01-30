JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Randeep Hooda's 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' to release in March

The film, which features Hooda in the titular character, marks the actor's directorial debut.
Last Updated 30 January 2024, 10:20 IST

Follow Us

Mumbai: Actor Randeep Hooda on Tuesday announced that Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, a biopic of Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, will be released in theatres on March 22 in Hindi and Marathi.

The film, which features Hooda in the titular character, marks the actor's directorial debut.

The 47-year-old actor, known for movies such as Highway, Sarbjit and Sultan, shared the news on microblogging site X.

"Two heroes of Indian Independence Struggle; One celebrated and One removed from History On #MartyrsDay 2024 - History will be rewritten. #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar in cinemas on 22nd March, 2024," Hooda posted.

According to the makers, the film embarks on a 'compelling odyssey, bringing to life the legendary yet neglected tale of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar – a visionary, and a firebrand'.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which also stars Ankita Lokhande, and Amit Sial in pivotal roles, is produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Randeep Hooda, Sandeep Singh and Yogesh Rahar.

Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali and Panchali Chakraborty have co-produced the movie.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 30 January 2024, 10:20 IST)
Entertainment NewsVeer Savarkarrandeep hoodaZee Studios

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT