Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Rashmika Mandanna's Sri Lanka vacay pics with girl gang spark bachelorette rumours

While Rashmika called her vacay a casual retreat, netizens were convinced that this wild island escape was the bachelorette party, a true kickoff to her wedding festivities.
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 09:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 December 2025, 09:06 IST
Entertainment NewsSri Lankavijay deverakondaRashmika MandannaTrendingCelebrity VacationsFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us