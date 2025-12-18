<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rashmika-mandana">Rashmika Mandanna</a> took a break from her packed schedule for a quick Sri Lankan getaway with her girl gang. Despite her busy 2026 lineup, the actress made time for this island retreat, which many believe was her ‘bachelorette’ party ahead of her highly anticipated wedding to Vijay Deverakonda.</p><p>Rashmika shared a series of pictures from a scenic two-day trip with her best friends and captioned it as a much-needed break with girls. In the pictures, Rashmika and her "girl gang" were seen lounging at a luxury beachside property, sipping coconut water, and enjoying sunset cocktails.</p>.<p>While Rashmika called her vacay a casual retreat, netizens were convinced that this wild island escape was the bachelorette party, a true kickoff to her wedding festivities. Showering praise on the post, followers and well-wishers flooded the comment section with wedding-related questions and congratulatory comments.</p><p>"Don't lie, this was your bachelorette na," said a user on Instagram, while another one commented, "A nice trip with the girlies before marriage."</p><p>While neither has confirmed the details about their relationship, buzz has it that Rashmika and Vijay got engaged in October 2025 and are planning a grand wedding in February 2026 in Udaipur. However, Rashmika has given ambiguous answers, hinting at a future announcement when they're ready.</p>