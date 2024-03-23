Reclaiming film criticism in the age of social media

The course provides an overview of the evolution of cinema across the world but also examines Indian cinema and how modes of expression differ from region to region. Other topics look at the duality of cinema as a mode of personal expression and as an industry driven by commerce; the world view of the director; the narrator and the spectator; theories of realism, formalism, structuralism and semiology. It explores film theories and feminist, political and social ideologies. It also goes over technological aspects of cinematography, photography, editing, continuity and sound design. It comprises 13 to 20 sessions.