Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Regional can also be universal: Kannada star Rishab Shetty on 'Kantara: Chapter 1' success

The Kannada star was speaking at a success press event along with co-stars Jayaram, Gulshan Devaiah, cinematographer Arvind S Kashyap, costume designer Pragathi Shetty among others.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 13:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 13:19 IST
Entertainment NewsRishab Shettykannada filmKantara Chapter 1

Follow us on :

Follow Us