Remembering Amrish Puri: Five movies that helped him carve a niche in Telugu cinema

Amrish Puri was arguably one of the biggest names in the film industry, an actor who enjoyed a strong fan following due to his impressive screen presence, powerful performances and fierce dialogue delivery. While almost everyone is aware of his stellar Bollywood career, not many know that he made an impact in Telugu cinema as well.

On Tuesday, as fans remember the legend on his birth anniversary, here is a look at his finest Tollywood films.

Major Chandrakanth (1993)

Puri essayed the role of an arrogant MP in the blockbuster Major Chandrakanth, which marked his last appearance in a Telugu movie. The actor held his own against Sr NTR, who essayed the lead and titular role, which is no mean feat. His scenes with 'Annagaru' were the highlight of the classic.

Aditya 369 (1991)

Puri played the role of a high-profile notorious burglar, who is fond of stealing antiques, in the Singeetam Srinivasa Rao-helmed movie, which was quite ahead of its times. It revolved around what happens when a simpleton, played by Nandamuri Balakrishna, gets trapped in a time machine. The biggie received rave reviews for its innovative screenplay and effective presentation, emerging as a big hit.

Kondaveeti Donga (1990)

The seasoned actor was seen alongside Chiranjeevi in the action drama, which emerged as a blockbuster and attained cult status. His portrayal of a heartless landlord/mafia received praise from all corners. Puri's scenes with 'Megastar' were as intense as can be. The film had an impressive cast that included Radha, Rao Gopal Rao and Mohan Babu.

Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari (1990)

Puri, who excelled in negative roles, played a sorcerer in the fantasy drama Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, widely regarded as one of the finest movies produced by Vyjayanti movies. The ace actor delivered an intense yet believable performance and added depth to the narrative. The biggie, directed by K Raghavendra Rao, featured Chiranjeevi and Sridevi as the lead pair and is the third collaboration between the two. It was dubbed in Hindi as Aadmi Aur Apsara.

Aakhari Poratam (1988)

'Mogambo' made his Tollywood debut with the critically-acclaimed Aakhari Poratam, which featured him in the role of a dreaded criminal named Anantananda Swamy. The film starring Nagarjuna and Sridevi as the lead pair did reasonably well at the box office.