Remembering Ashok Kumar on his birth anniversary: A pillar of Indian cinema

The legendary Ashok Kumar was inarguably one of the most talented and celebrated names in Hindi cinema. The icon is regarded as the pioneer of realistic acting, something that helped him bring highly complex characters to life on the big screen. On Wednesday, as fans remember 'Dadamuni' on his birth anniversary, here is a look at his rich legacy

An impressive evolution

The star was a complete outsider to the industry and became an actor by accident. Moreover, he spent the initial years of his career in the shadow of Devika Rani, who was considered to be bigger than him. His sheer talent and perseverance eventually helped him bag Kismet, a film that established him as a star. In the years to follow, he starred in some of Hindi cinema's most memorable classics, emerging as an A-lister. His best films during this period included Chal Chal Re Naujawan, Mahal, and Sangram to name a few. In the 1960s, he switched to character roles to give younger stars an opportunity to make it big. The decision worked in his favour as it helped him deliver films such as Mere Mehboob and Jewel Thief.

Paving the way

Ashok Kumar's rise to stardom helped his brothers Kishore and Anup enter the industry. He mentored them and later with them collaborated for the popular movie Chalti Ka Naam Gaddi, which emerged as a big hit at the box office. The film revolved around the middle-aged man who forbids his brothers from marrying and attained cult status. Kishore Kumar went on to emerge as one of Bollywood's greatest singers. Anup too carved a niche for himself in the industry.

A Trendsetter

The thespian was a trendsetter in his own right. He redefined the tenets of commercial cinema when he played an antihero in Kismet, a film that introduced the popular lost and found formula. It is regarded as Indian cinema's first blockbuster and paved the way for films such as Waqt and Boy Friend. He made it a point to experiment with his reel image, playing a variety of roles--right from the cigarette-smoking criminal to a caring brother-- during his career. Several actors have followed his example over the years to prolong their careers. He sang Rail Gaadi from Aashirwaad. It is regarded as the first rap song in an Indian film and clicked with the younger audience.

Eye for talent

Ashok Kumar had an eye for talent and helped several up-and-coming artists get a break. He groomed Hrishikesh Mukherjee during the director's association with Bombay Talkies. The filmmaker went on to helm movies such as Anand, Khoobsurat and Gol Maal. His film Mahal opened new avenues for Madhubala and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. He collaborated with Shakti Samanta for Detective and Inspector, which proved to be game-changers for the then up-and-coming filmmaker.