<p>The much-anticipated wedding of star Indian women’s cricketer <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/smriti-mandhana">Smriti Mandhana</a> and music composer Palash Muchhal has been pushed back after her father, Srinivas Mandhana, was hospitalised with symptoms resembling a heart attack on Sunday. The ceremony was scheduled to take place the same day in Mandhana's hometown.</p><p>The sudden health emergency has brought a halt to the grand, multi-day celebrations, which had already seen Mandhana's teammates, including Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh, join the festivities.</p><p>Smriti's father, Shrinivas Mandhana, experienced chest pain and other concerning symptoms and was immediately admitted to Sarvhit Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Sangli.</p><p>Dr Naman Shah, the hospital's director, confirmed that while an immediate heart attack was not definitively confirmed, his cardiac enzymes were slightly raised, requiring continuous observation and further tests, including a possible angiography.</p><p>Dr Shah said that the collapse was likely due to the "physical and mental stress" of the hectic wedding preparations.</p><p>Tuhin Mishra, the manager of Mandhana, also confirmed the news and said her father suffered a health complication early on Sunday morning.</p><p>Amidst the news, singer Palak Muchhal, sister of the groom Palash Muchhal, shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram stories, urging for privacy and space.</p><p>“Due to Smriti’s father’s health, Smriti and Palash’s wedding has been put on hold. We would request all of you to respect the privacy of the families during this sensitive time,” the post read.</p>.<p>As the couple and their families focus completely on Mandhana's recovery, a new wedding date is expected to be announced soon. </p><p>Meanwhile, fans and well-wishers are showering support on Smriti and Palash, with messages wishing a speedy recovery to Smriti’s father flooding social media platforms.</p>