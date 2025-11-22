Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Explained | India's new labour codes: All you need to know

In a bid to overhaul the 'outdated' system—with some laws dating back to British colonial rule—and extend protection to millions of workers, the government has introduced 4 new labour laws.
Last Updated : 22 November 2025, 08:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Gig workers now under social security

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Women allowed to work night shifts

Gratuity for Fixed-Term Employees

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Working hours

Universal minimum wage

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Easier hire and fire

Trade unions cry 'Anti-worker, pro-employer'

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2025, 08:51 IST
Business NewsEmploymentlabour laws

Follow us on :

Follow Us