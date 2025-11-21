Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Explained: Why Russia is pushing so hard to take Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk?

Pokrovsk is a road and rail junction in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region with a pre-war population of some 60,000 people.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 15:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2025, 15:54 IST
World newsUkraineRussiaExplainer

Follow us on :

Follow Us