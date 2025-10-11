<p>New Delhi: <em>Kantara Chapter 1</em>, headlined and directed by Rishab Shetty, has crossed the mark of Rs 500 crore with its worldwide box office collection.</p><p>Produced under the banner Hombale Films, the film released on October 2 and is a sequel to Shetty's 2022 Kannada blockbuster <em>Kantara</em>.</p><p>The total collection of <em>Kantara Chapter 1</em> at the worldwide box office stands at Rs 509.25 crore.</p>.Social media users counter Kantara producers’ warning.<p>Production banner shared the news on its official X handle on Friday. "The divine cinematic storm continues to soar higher at the box office #KantaraChapter1 crosses 509.25 CRORES+ GBOC worldwide in the 1st week! #BlockbusterKantara running successfully in cinemas near you," read the caption.</p>.<p>Set in 4th Century AD, <em>Kantara: Chapter 1</em> unravels the sacred origins of the mystical land of Kantara. This chapter dives deep into its rich mythology, age-old conflicts, and divine interventions, weaving a saga of folklore, faith, and fire, born from the very soil of the land, according to a press release.</p><p>Alongside Shetty, the film also has Sapthami Gowda, Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, PD Satish Chandra, Prakash Thuminad. B Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the music for the film.</p>