Ryan Gosling's 'The Fall Guy' is a love letter to stunt performers

London: After serving "Kenergy" with Barbie, actor Ryan Gosling turns the spotlight on the movie-makers whose job is to shine on screen while remaining invisible in The Fall Guy.

The film is inspired by the popular 1980s TV series of the same name and stars Gosling as Colt Seavers, a top Hollywood stuntman down on his luck after an on-set accident.

An ambitious film producer (Hannah Waddingham) manages to pull Colt out of his self-imposed post-injury isolation in order to rescue the directorial debut of the love of his life, Jody (Emily Blunt), following the disappearance of the film's leading man, Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson).

Life starts imitating his art as Colt tries to track down the vanished superstar and lands in the middle of a criminal plot. The stuntman has to put on his best performance both on and off the screen to save Jody's movie - and himself.

"I've benefited from the work of stunt people my whole career. They come in and they take the hits for you and then get none of the credit. That ends here. Hopefully the whole conversation is different after this film," Gosling said as he attended the movie's premiere in London on Monday.

"It's completely a love letter to stunt performers and the magic of what they create in movies. It's a love letter to crews and making films," added Blunt.