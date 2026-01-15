<p>Actor Suniel Shetty shows off his inked finger after casting his vote at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls in Mumbai.</p>.<p>Participating in the BMC elections in Mumbai, Sachin Tendulkar shows his marked finger after casting his vote at the polling center.</p>.<p>Actress Divya Dutta shows her inked finger after participating in the BMC elections at a polling booth in Mumbai.</p>.<p>Poet and lyricist Gulzar shows his ink-marked finger after casting a vote at a polling station during the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, in Mumbai.</p>.<p>Veteran actress and BJP MP Hema Malini proudly displays her inked finger after participating in the BMC elections at a Mumbai polling booth.</p>.<p>Actor and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan shows off his marked finger after casting his vote, urging Mumbaikars to fulfill their civic duty in the ongoing BMC polls.</p>.<p>Filmmaker Kiran Rao shows her ink-marked finger to the cameras following her vote at a local polling station during the 2026 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections.</p>.<p>John Abraham proudly displays his inked finger after participating in the BMC elections at a polling booth in Mumbai.</p>.<p>Junaid Khan shows his ink-marked finger after casting a vote at a polling booth during the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, in Mumbai.</p>.<p>Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar addresses the media after casting vote at a polling station during the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, in Mumbai.</p>.<p>Screenwriter and actor Salim Khan shows his ink marked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, in Mumbai.</p>