Sachin Tendulkar, Hema Malini to Akshay Kumar: Celebrities cast their votes in Maharashtra BMC polls 2026

From sports legends to Bollywood veterans, Mumbai’s celebrities turned out in force for the 2026 BMC polls, casting their votes and calling on the public to help strengthen the democratic process.
Last Updated : 15 January 2026, 07:24 IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI Photo</p></div>

Credit: PTI Photo

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI Photo</p></div>

Credit: PTI Photo

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI Photo</p></div>

Credit: PTI Photo

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI Photo</p></div>

Credit: PTI Photo

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI Photo</p></div>

Credit: PTI Photo

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI Photo</p></div>

Credit: PTI Photo

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI Photo</p></div>

Credit: PTI Photo

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI Photo</p></div>

Credit: PTI Photo

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI Photo</p></div>

Credit: PTI Photo

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI Photo</p></div>

Credit: PTI Photo

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI Photo</p></div>

Credit: PTI Photo

