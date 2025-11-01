Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Sadhguru defends Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' casting, calls past criticism 'Unfair Judgement'

While the movie is progressing at a rapid pace, the project has made headlines for various reasons. A sect of the audience has targeted Ranbir Kapoor for playing the revered figure Lord Rama and called him out on social media.
Last Updated : 01 November 2025, 10:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2025, 10:24 IST
Entertainment NewsRanbir KapoorRamayanaTrendingNamit MalhotraActor Yash

Follow us on :

Follow Us