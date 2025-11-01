<p>Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana is set to be one of the cinematic spectacles that is said to elevate not just the cinema viewing experience but also propel Indian cinema to an entirely new global standard. Directed by Nitish Tiwari of <em>Dangal</em> fame, the project has been one of the most discussed and debated topics in the industry.</p><p>With big names like Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash on board, Prime Focus Studios, DNEG (a VFX company owned by Prime Focus Studios) and Monster Mind Creations are backing this dream project, which is said to be made in Rs 4000 crore.</p><p>While the movie is progressing at a rapid pace, the project has made headlines for various reasons. A sect of the audience has targeted Ranbir Kapoor for playing the revered figure Lord Rama and called him out on social media. They have aggressively brought up his past controversies, debating that these make his casting in this magnum opus unsuitable.</p><p>Specifically, many questioned Kapoor's fitness for the divine role, citing discrepancies between his public persona and previous acting choices.</p><p>In a candid discussion with producer Namit Malhotra, Sadhguru gave his honest opinion on the debate over Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of lord Rama in Ramayana.</p><p>Namit raised concerns about people bringing up past roles, questioning how Ranbir could take on such a pious character. To this, Sadhguru said, "It's an unfair judgment of the actor. Just because he has played different roles in the past, it doesn’t mean he cannot step into the role of Ram. In another film, he may well play Ravana.”</p><p>Talking about Yash’s casting as Ravana, Sadhguru said, “Yash is a handsome man... a very talented superstar in the country and incredibly loved.” Elaborating on his artistic vision, the spiritual guru said, "We want to show all shades of Ravana, his devotion and depth, which only Yash possesses the range to portray."</p><p>Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the two-part epic will release in IMAX worldwide, Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.</p>