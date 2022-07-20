Saif has contributed enough: Bebo on pregnancy rumours

Saif has already contributed enough to India's population: Kareena on pregnancy rumours

Kareena, who was holidaying in London with her family, took to Instagram to respond to the reports claiming that she is going to be a mother for the third time

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 20 2022, 13:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2022, 14:18 ist

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a hilarious response to rumours circulating about her third pregnancy.

Kareena, who was holidaying in London with her family, took to Instagram to respond to the reports claiming that she is going to be a mother for the third time. It all started when a picture of Kareena from the vacation went viral, with reports claiming it showed a baby bump.

She wrote on her Instagram story: "It's the pasta and wine guys...calm down...I am not pregnant.. uffa. Saif says he has already contributed way too much to the population of our country...enjoy...KKK."



Saif and Kareena got married on October 16, 2012. The couple welcomed their first son, Taimur in 2016 and their second son, Jeh in February 2021.

On the work front, Kareena currently awaits the release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' starring Aamir Khan. She is also set for her digital debut and will be seen in an OTT project directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kareena Kapoor Khan
Entertainment News
bollywood
India News
pregnancy

What's Brewing

Frog wedding held in UP's Gorakhpur to get rains

Frog wedding held in UP's Gorakhpur to get rains

Europe's heatwave shatters UK records, drives wildfires

Europe's heatwave shatters UK records, drives wildfires

DH Toon | India rises on the 'seesaw' of finance

DH Toon | India rises on the 'seesaw' of finance

US House passes bill to protect same-sex marriage

US House passes bill to protect same-sex marriage

Italy's oldest student, aged 98, graduates again

Italy's oldest student, aged 98, graduates again

 