Bollywood stars and fans wish Salman Khan on his 58th birthday

Salman Khan is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in the nation. The pied piper of the box office, who has established several box office records, is celebrating his 58th birthday today.

Fans and well-wishers of Salman Khan across the globe celebrate the special day as a festival, and just like Salman's human side, the fans also celebrate the day by sharing the happiness in their favourite superstar way, either by cutting cake with the orphanage children or by helping the ones in need.

Over the years, Salman has established himself as the action star of the masses and has delivered some of the best films in the action genre. The superstar is one among in Indian cinema from the 90s to have 10 highest-grossing films in his name and he is perhaps the only Indian superstar to deliver consecutive 17 films in the 100-crore club at the box office.