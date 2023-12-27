Bollywood stars and fans wish Salman Khan on his 58th birthday

Salman Khan is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in the nation. The pied piper of the box office, who has established several box office records, is celebrating his 58th birthday today.
Fans and well-wishers of Salman Khan across the globe celebrate the special day as a festival, and just like Salman's human side, the fans also celebrate the day by sharing the happiness in their favourite superstar way, either by cutting cake with the orphanage children or by helping the ones in need.
Over the years, Salman has established himself as the action star of the masses and has delivered some of the best films in the action genre. The superstar is one among in Indian cinema from the 90s to have 10 highest-grossing films in his name and he is perhaps the only Indian superstar to deliver consecutive 17 films in the 100-crore club at the box office.
As the superstar of the nation celebrates his 58th birthday today, his fans and audiences too joined the celebrations. The fans are showing love towards their favorite star by trending #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan on social media and several names from the industry are wishing the 'Bhai' of Bollywood on his special day.
Joining the celebration, Salman Khan Films has also shared a special video where in the background some of the biggest stars are praising highly about Salman Khan.
In the video, Aamir Khan was seen praising the megastardom of Salman Khan and said, - "When I see Salman Khan walking into a room, it feels like a superstar is coming"
Ranveer Singh was seen saying- "I have never seen such euphoria in my life, the reaction that comes on Salman sir flaunting his muscles is phenomenal"
Kareena Kapoor Khan who worked with Salman Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan said, "I am a huge fan of Salman Khan"
Varun Dhawan praised Salman Khan saying, "Whenever Salman Khan commits he don't even listen to anyone"
In the end of the video, Tiger Shroff was seen saying,- "There is only one Tiger in the industry and that's Salman Khan"
Sharing the video, Salman Khan Films wrote,
"Dil mein aate hai, samajh mein nahi! Bhai ka birthday aane wala hai, celebration toh banta hai🎉🔥" (sic)
Meanwhile, Salman Khan was recently seen in the Diwali release blockbuster Tiger 3 and is busy working on his upcoming projects.