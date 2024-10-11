Home
Shabana Azmi to receive Excellence in Cinema Award at MAMI Festival

The Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI), which organises the film gala every year, will present the award to Azmi on October 18, a press release said.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 09:12 IST

Published 11 October 2024, 09:12 IST
