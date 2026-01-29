<p>Bollywood's newest couple, Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, look impressive in the intense trailer of the highly anticipated movie <em>O'Romeo</em>.</p><p>Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and is inspired by true events. It has already had all eyeballs on it ever since its announcement. This is the first time Shahid and Triptii have been paired opposite each other, and it was a collaboration that was not in our 2026 card.</p><p>Opening up about the powerful character played by Triptii in the film, Shahid praised and appreciated her for giving her whole heart to this project.</p><p>Lauding her efforts, Shahid said, "She is a very good actress, and her character is quite strong. I’m saying this honestly, the girl’s role in this film is very strong. She has got a very good opportunity, and she has worked very hard. She has put her whole heart into it. I really enjoyed working with her. This is the first time our pairing has come together in a film, and I’m eagerly waiting to see how the audience accepts her character."</p>.<p>Presented by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, <em>O’Romeo</em> is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and stars Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary & others in key roles and is scheduled for a 13th February 2026 release.</p>