<p>Playback singer and music composer <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Rijit%20Singh">Arijit Singh</a>’s decision to retire at the age of 38 came as a shocker for many. His decision to step back from singing left fans to wonder why a superstar at his peak would walk away. </p><p>His retirement not only shocked his supporters but also left fellow musicians and singers in disbelief.</p><p>Many speculated about what led to his unexpected decision. However, it has now been reported that Arijit’s retirement from singing is only a temporary move. </p>.'Bollywood is incomplete without you': Fans, well-wishers react to Arijit Singh’s retirement.<p>The playback singer has chosen to take a break from his musical career to focus on filmmaking. </p><p><em>DH</em> has learnt that Arijit Singh is venturing into film direction. He has turned director that stars 15-year-old actor Shora Siddiqui, daughter of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She is making her showbiz debut with this project and has learnt acting from a school in London. </p><p>The project is progressing smoothly, and nearly 50 per cent of the movie has already been completed, said a source close to the project.</p><p>Insiders reveal that the project is a pan-India jungle adventure, co-authored by Arijit and his wife, Koyel, who has been a pivotal part of the creative process. </p><p>This film is a long-standing passion project for him, and he felt that his heavy playback schedule would prevent him from giving the film the undivided attention and dedication it deserves, the source added. </p><p>The film is backed by Mahaveer Jain under the banner Mahaveer Jain Films and co-produced by Alkyduti Films and God Bless Entertainment. </p><p>While excitement continues to build, Arijit is yet to provide any official confirmation about the project. It is believed that a formal update about the project will come once the singer-turned-director feels the project is ready for the audience.</p>