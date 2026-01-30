<p>The death toll in the tragic fire accident in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Kolkata">Kolkata</a>'s Anandapur area in the early hours of January 26 rose to 21 on Thursday, with 28 people still missing. </p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=fire">fire </a>gutted two warehouses, including one operated by popular fast-food brand Wow! Momo.</p><p>The incident has garnered public outrage, alleging labour exploitation and safety measures.</p><p><strong>What happened?</strong></p><p>The fire department has said that the fire broke out at around 3 am in a warehouse owned by Pushpanjali Decorators. The blaze spread quickly to the neighbouring Wow! Momo warehouse, where packaging material and other flammable objects were stored. </p><p>The two structures were fully engulfed in flame by the time fire tenders reached the spot. Firefighters worked for over 36 hours to get things under control as they faced multiple flareups and building collapses. </p>.<p>Rescue operations became tough due to thick smoke, intense hear and the debris. The collapses also trapped workers who tried to escape the fire.</p><p><strong>Who were the victims?</strong></p><p>According to the police, most of the people inside these warehouses were labours working overnight. </p><p>Families of the missing are camping outside hospitals and near the site. They claim that their relatives had been working extended hours and never returned home.</p><p><strong>Safety lapses</strong></p><p>Preliminary investigations have revealed severe lapses and non-compliance of fire safety regulations. </p><p>Fire officials confirmed that the warehouses did not have a valid fire safety clearance. Further, they did not even have proper firefighting systems such as alarms, sprinklers or clearly marked emergency exits.</p><p>It has also been alleged that workers were unable to escape as exit gates were locked. However, this claim is still being investigated by the police.</p><p><strong>Wow! Momo reacts</strong></p><p>In an official statement, Wow! Momo acknowledged that three people associated with the brand had been killed in the incident. These included two employees and one contracted security guard. </p><p>The company also announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the families of each victim, along with monthly financial assistance to dependents and educational support for children of the deceased. </p>.<p><strong>Political turn</strong></p><p>The incident has taken a political turn with West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari visiting the site and accusing authorities of failing to enforce safety regulations. </p><p>Protests were also held near the warehouses, with demonstrators demanding accountability from both corporate entities and government agencies.</p><p><strong>Rescue operation, probe continues</strong></p><p>Even as rescue teams continue to clear the debris, forensic experts have been put to task to identify victims through DNA profiling.</p><p>Police arrested Gangadhar Das, owner of the decorators’ warehouse where the fire is believed to have originated, on charges including causing death by negligence.</p><p>He is currently in police custody as even as investigation continues. Officials said further legal action could follow once forensic and structural assessments are completed.</p><p>Meanwhile, the police are recording statements from survivors, families and nearby residents. </p>