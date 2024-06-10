Sonakshi Sinha to marry Zaheer Iqbal on June 23: Report

Actress Sonakshi Sinha is all set to marry her long-time beau and actor Zaheer Iqbal. Media reports suggest that the love birds are all set to seal their relationship on June 23.

The couple's wedding is expected to be an intimate affair, blending traditional and modern elements. Sources close to the couple hint at a celebration filled with their close family and friends.

The wedding will reportedly take place in one of Mumbai’s plush places. Reports further suggest that the star cast of SLB’s Heeramandi has been invited for the wedding.