Sonakshi Sinha to marry Zaheer Iqbal on June 23: Report

Actress Sonakshi Sinha is all set to marry her long-time beau and actor Zaheer Iqbal. Media reports suggest that the love birds are all set to seal their relationship on June 23.
The couple's wedding is expected to be an intimate affair, blending traditional and modern elements. Sources close to the couple hint at a celebration filled with their close family and friends.
The wedding will reportedly take place in one of Mumbai’s plush places. Reports further suggest that the star cast of SLB’s Heeramandi has been invited for the wedding.
Sonakshi and Zaheer first met on the sets of a movie Double XL and quickly developed a close bond. Over the years, their relationship blossomed, and they were often spotted together at industry events and private gatherings.
The couple also treated fans with some adorable pictures from their vacation and outings that garnered huge attention.
Sonakshi Sinha is best known for her roles in hits like Dabangg, Kalank, Lootera and Akira has always been admired for her talent and grace. On the other hand Zaheer, who made his debut with Notebook, has been praised for his acting skills and charming personality.
