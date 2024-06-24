Home
Sonakshi Sinha weds Zaheer Iqbal in a private ceremony; Pics viral

Sonakshi Sinha married her long-time boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal in an intimate ceremony at her new abode, 81 Aureate in Mumbai. The couple are now married under the Special Marriage Act. The duo took to social media and dropped a joint post to announce their wedding.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 24 June 2024, 05:48 IST

Shatrughan Sinha's daughter Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are officially a couple now. The celebrity couple sealed their wedding in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on June 23, 2024.

Credit: Instagram/@aslisona

They exchanged their wedding vows by completing the legal formalities of their civil marriage under the Special Marriage Act.

Credit: Instagram/@aslisona

Close friends and family members attended the wedding organised at Sonakshi's residence.

Credit: Instagram/@aslisona

Sonakshi and Zaheer dropped their first wedding pictures on social media which is going viral. Several celebrities took to their social media handles to extend their best wishes to the beautiful couple.

Credit: Instagram/@aslisona

Published 24 June 2024, 05:48 IST
