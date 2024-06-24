Sonakshi Sinha weds Zaheer Iqbal in a private ceremony; Pics viral

Shatrughan Sinha's daughter Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are officially a couple now. The celebrity couple sealed their wedding in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on June 23, 2024.
They exchanged their wedding vows by completing the legal formalities of their civil marriage under the Special Marriage Act.
Close friends and family members attended the wedding organised at Sonakshi's residence.
Credit: Instagram/@aslisona
Sonakshi and Zaheer dropped their first wedding pictures on social media which is going viral. Several celebrities took to their social media handles to extend their best wishes to the beautiful couple.
Published 24 June 2024, 05:48 IST