Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Couple shares first pics as 'man and wife'

Mumbai: "We are now man and wife," longtime actor couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal said on Sunday after their low-key ceremony in the presence of family and close friends.

Sonakshi, 37, and Zaheer, 35, wed in a civil marriage at the "Heeramandi" star's sea-facing Bandra West apartment with the blessings of their families and "both of our gods".

The newlyweds shared their news of their wedding in a joint Instagram post.