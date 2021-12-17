'Spider-Man: No Way Home' movie review: Fan service, with gravitas

Director: Jon Watts

Cast: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Benedict Cumberbatch

Score: 4.5 stars

Taking inspiration from the past to boost a character's persona is a classic storytelling trope used across many media forms. The main character, stuck in a deadlock, recalls his experiences in the past to push through a crisis and save the day. But it is one thing to do that, and another thing entirely to literally drag the past into the present to push a character to new heights.

And that is exactly what sets Spider-Man: No Way Home apart from both of its predecessors, Homecoming and Far From Home. It brings in classic Spider-Man villains and allies, using them to elevate a character from a fledgling hero to a man capable of carrying the weight of the world on his back.

One of No Way Home's greatest strengths is that it finally realises Peter Parker's true potential as a human being, even more than tapping into the power or emotional state of Spider-Man. On a fundamental level, Peter Parker is a character who has repeatedly embraced misery so those who are close to him can be happy. His utter selflessness has been a driving force that made him a fan favourite over the years, and No Way Home runs with it, putting Peter front and centre, and his Spider-Man being the ride-along.

Of course, there is the matter of being a little too selfless, and this is what drives the plot - having been driven into a corner by Mysterio and the Alex Jones-esque J Jonah Jameson who is all but baying for his blood, Peter turns to Doctor Strange to wipe the planet's memory that he is Spider-Man, but his desire to keep his friends in the loop messes up reality, dragging old Spider-Man villains from the films of the previous era into his world.

The rogues gallery from the live action films of the Raimi and Webb era - Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Sandman, Lizard and Electro - are back in business in No Way Home (with the exception of Venom from the Raimi films and Rhino from the Webb films), forcing Peter to literally take matters in his own webs and sort this multiversal mess out.

No Way Home is laced with nostalgia from the moment Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) lands on that bridge scene, all the way to the final minutes of the film. The film takes special care to ensure the villains are true to their personalities in their original timelines but takes liberties in updating them because it doesn't have the baggage of establishing them all over again. This leads, in particular, to making the Green Goblin the creepiest and scariest he has ever been on-screen and redeeming Electro from that weird blue mess into an actual character with his own desires and fears.

The star of the show, among all the returning characters, is really Norman Osborn (Willem Dafoe), for he gets to really stretch his legs as both the broken, vulnerable scientist who lost everything - his company, his home and his son - and the menacing Goblin who thinks nothing of causing death and chaos. The sheer duality of his character, and the masterful way it is presented, proves beyond doubt that Dafoe has not just managed to keep the things that made Goblin tick in check, but has surpassed all hopes one could have from him. As both an actor and a character, he literally runs circles around the rest of the cast, owning every scene he is in.

Director Jon Watts has finally achieved what many Spider-Man fans thought would be impossible - creating a highly effective Spider-Man story arc. Starting from the Vulture and going to Mysterio, Watts' Spider-Man tended to feel a little less like that classic superhero and more like a protege to Iron Man. Here, he finally gets to be himself, with a little help. Watts demonstrates a near-reverence of the past as he folds it neatly into the present, opening the doors to an uncertain, but hopeful future for the character.

There is a lot more that can be said about No Way Home, but many of those things would veer into hard spoiler territory, so we'll refrain from that. It's better to experience it than to hear about it, after all.