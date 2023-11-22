SRK tops IMDb's list of most popular Indian stars of 2023; Alia comes second

Mumbai: Riding high on the back-to-back success of Pathaan and Jawan, superstar Shah Rukh Khan has emerged as numero uno on IMDb's top 10 list of most popular Indian stars of 2023, which is otherwise dominated by female stars like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Wamiqa Gabbi.

The year is not over yet for Shah Rukh, who is now awaiting the release of his third and final film of 2023 with the Rajkumar Hirani-directed Dunki on December 21.

Bhatt, who claimed the second spot on the list for the second year in a row, had a major success in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and made her Hollywood debut opposite Gal Gadot in Netflix movie Heart of Stone.

Padukone played the female lead in Pathaan and had an extended cameo in Jawan.

Shah Rukh's Jawan co-stars Nayanthara, who features in the fifth spot, and Vijay Sethupathi also feature in the list. Nayanthara made her Hindi cinema debut with the movie, while Sethupathi (who is on number 10) was the main antagonist. He also played a cop in the Prime Video series Farzi.

Nayanthara is followed by Tamannaah Bhatia, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sobhita Dhulipala.

All the three stars had major wins on streaming platforms -- Tamannaah in Lust Stories 2, Kareena in Jaane Jaan and Sobhita in Made in Heaven 2.