Sunny Deol's next film is titled 'Jaat'

'Jaat' will also feature Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra in pivotal roles. Ace composer Thaman S has provided music for the film.
19 October 2024

