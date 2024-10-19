Sunny Deol's next film is titled 'Jaat'

<p>New Delhi: Bollywood star <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sunny-deol">Sunny Deol</a>'s upcoming action movie with filmmaker Gopichand Malineni has been titled <em>Jaat</em>.</p>.<p>Touted as a film with "high-octane drama" and "larger-than-life action sequences", <em>Jaat</em> is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, the makers said in a statement.</p>.<p>Deol, whose last film <em>Gadar 2</em> became a huge blockbuster, shared a poster of the new movie on his social media handles.</p>.<p>"Introducing the man with a national permit for MASSIVE ACTION. @iamsunnydeol in and as #JAAT #SDGM is #JAAT... MASS FEAST LOADING," the 67-year-old actor wrote on Instagram.</p>.<p>Malineni is best known for directing Telugu action films such as <em>Don Seenu</em>, <em>Bodyguard</em>, <em>Balupu</em>, and <em>Veera Simha Reddy</em>.</p>.<p><em>Jaat</em> will also feature Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra in pivotal roles. Ace composer Thaman S has provided music for the film.</p>