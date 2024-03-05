JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Surbhi Chandna delights fans with first official wedding pictures!

TV actress Surbhi Chandna is now married to Karan R Sharma. The couple held a traditional wedding ceremony in Jaipur. The diva took to social media and dropped dreamy pictures from the wedding.
Last Updated 05 March 2024, 12:52 IST

Follow Us

TV actress Surbhi Chandna treated her fans to a magical moment by sharing her first official wedding pictures.

TV actress Surbhi Chandna treated her fans to a magical moment by sharing her first official wedding pictures.

Credit: Instagram/@officialsurbhic

ADVERTISEMENT
Surbhi married the love of her life, Karan Sharma on March 3, 2024.

Surbhi married the love of her life, Karan Sharma on March 3, 2024.

Credit: Instagram/@officialsurbhic

The couple exchanged the wedding vows at the 300-year old heritage property, Chomu Palace Hotel, in Jaipur.

The couple exchanged the wedding vows at the 300-year old heritage property, Chomu Palace Hotel, in Jaipur.

Credit: Instagram/@officialsurbhic

Surbhi took to social media to share a glimpse into her fairytale wedding, much to the delight her fans and followers.

Surbhi took to social media to share a glimpse into her fairytale wedding, much to the delight her fans and followers.

Credit: Instagram/@officialsurbhic

Known for her captivating performances on screen, her wedding ceremony was filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories.

Known for her captivating performances on screen, her wedding ceremony was filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories.

Credit: Instagram/@officialsurbhic

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 05 March 2024, 12:52 IST)
Entertainment Newsweddingactress

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT