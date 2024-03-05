Surbhi Chandna delights fans with first official wedding pictures!

TV actress Surbhi Chandna treated her fans to a magical moment by sharing her first official wedding pictures.
Credit: Instagram/@officialsurbhic
Surbhi married the love of her life, Karan Sharma on March 3, 2024.
Credit: Instagram/@officialsurbhic
The couple exchanged the wedding vows at the 300-year old heritage property, Chomu Palace Hotel, in Jaipur.
Credit: Instagram/@officialsurbhic
Surbhi took to social media to share a glimpse into her fairytale wedding, much to the delight her fans and followers.
Credit: Instagram/@officialsurbhic
Known for her captivating performances on screen, her wedding ceremony was filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories.
Credit: Instagram/@officialsurbhic
(Published 05 March 2024, 12:52 IST)