'Suriya 45': Suriya teams up with R J Balaji & A R Rahman for an action-adventure film

<p>SR Prabhu will back Suriya's next project under his banner Dream Warrior Pictures, the acclaimed production house behind blockbusters like <em>Joker</em>, <em>Aruvi</em>, <em>Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru</em>, <em>Kaithi</em>, <em>Sulthan</em>, <em>Oke Oka Jeevitham </em>and <em>Farhana</em>. The production house officially launched their most ambitious project yet, <em>Suriya 45</em>, with a traditional puja ceremony.</p>.<p>This untitled film is set to be the most expensive in the studio's stellar catalogue. R J Balaji, known for directing humorous yet socially conscious films such as <em>Mookuthi Amman</em> and <em>Veetla Vishesham</em>, will take the helm for this large-scale action adventure.</p><p>Currently, RJ Balaji is focused on the pre-production work of <em>Suriya 45</em>. The multi-talented filmmaker has spent more than a year crafting this engaging script and has been travelling to different locations to identify the ideal sites for this exciting entertainer.</p><p>Academy Award-winning composer A R Rahman will score the music for this project. Rahman and Suriya have previously collaborated on classic films such as <em>Sillunu Oru Kaadhal</em>, <em>Aayudha Ezhuthu </em>and <em>24</em>. The National Award-winning actor-composer duo believes this new film will also add to the prestigious list of songs cherished by music lovers.</p><p><em>Suriya 45 </em>is all set to have an impressive star cast and top-tier technicians. It is set to begin filming in November 2024 and is scheduled for release in the second half of 2025.</p>