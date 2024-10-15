Home
'Suriya 45': Suriya teams up with R J Balaji & A R Rahman for an action-adventure film

'Suriya 45' is all set to have an impressive star cast and top-tier technicians. It will begin filming in November 2024 and is scheduled for release in the second half of 2025.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 06:58 IST

Published 15 October 2024, 06:58 IST
