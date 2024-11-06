Suriya says he's 'manifesting' about reuniting on-screen with wife Jyotika

<p>New Delhi: Tamil cinema star Suriya says he hopes to reteam with wife and frequent collaborator Jyotika in a film soon but the couple isn't the one to go after directors for a script.</p>.<p>The couple, who tied the knot in 2006, has co-starred in seven films, including <em>Poovellam Kettuppar, Kaakha Kaakha, Perazhagan</em>, and <em>Sillunu Oru Kaadhal.</em></p>.<p>Suriya, 49, said it is always a "dream" for him to work with Jyotika, 46.</p>.<p>"I really wish and hope it happens soon," the actor told PTI when asked about sharing screen space with his wife next.</p>.Suriya looking forward to 'Singham Again': Makes you happy when legends give you mutual respect.<p>"But we don't make those projects happen, we don't take the first step saying 'Let's do this, let's ask the director or let's ask for a script'. It should be more organic. Directors should want to ask us because they want to see us as those characters. (I'm)Manifesting, asking the universe to (make it) happen," he added.</p>.<p>Suriya is awaiting the release of his new Tamil film <em>Kanguva,</em> in which he plays a dual role.</p>.<p>Directors are somehow able to convince him to essay double-role characters in films, including <em>Perazhagan, Vel, Vaaranam Aayiram, 7aum Arivu</em> as well as <em>24</em>, in which he played a triple role.</p>.<p>"I try my best to shy away from double roles. But coincidentally I have done more than six-seven films (with double roles) and one triple role in '24'. I had many arguments with my director that it doesn't connect...</p>.<p>"I don't look like my father and my father doesn't look like me... But in this film, there's a timeline. I think once you watch the film ('Kanguva'), maybe you will understand why the same actor is playing this character," he added.</p>.<p>Also starring Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, <em>Kanguva</em> is set to hit screens on November 14. It is backed by UV Creations and Studio Green. </p>